One dead one hospitalized in overnight wreck

TYLER — One person died early Friday morning in a traffic accident at 1:30 a.m. The wreck took place on Texas Highway 31 west of Tyler. According to our news partner KETK, two people were in a vehicle that rolled over. Tyler police say a victim was ejected and killed. A second person is in a Tyler hospital. The condition of this person was not immediately known. Officials have not yet released the identity of the person who died. The accident remains under investigation.