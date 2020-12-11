Advertisement

21-year-old arrested in Nashville nurse slaying: Police

Posted/updated on: December 11, 2020 at 10:56 am

Metropolitan Nashville Police DepartmentBy EMILY SHAPIRO, ABC News



(NASHVILLE, Tenn.) -- A 21-year-old man was arrested Friday morning in the slaying of Nashville nurse Caitlyn Kaufman, who was shot dead while driving to work, police said.



Devaunte Hill was arrested at his East Nashville apartment and is being charged with criminal homicide, Nashville Police Chief John Drake said at a Friday news conference.



"Hill gave a statement implicating himself in Caitlyn's murder," Drake said.

BREAKING: Devaunte L. Hill, 21, is in custody for the murder of Nashville nurse Caitlyn Kaufman. MNPD SWAT members arrested him at 6:15 a.m. at his East Nashville apartment. He is being charged with criminal homicide. pic.twitter.com/lJ6LMHy8v7 — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) December 11, 2020

Hill did not know Kaufman, Drake said.



Kaufman, 26, was shot and killed on Dec. 3 while driving her gray Mazda SUV on I-440, the Metro Nashville police said. Kaufman was on the way to St. Thomas West Hospital for a 7 p.m. shift, police said.

A $15,000+ reward is now offered for information leading to the arrest & successful prosecution of the person(s) responsible for the murder of nurse Caitlyn Kaufman. A local resident added $5,000 to the reward today. Have info? 615-742-7463 or https://t.co/a3MbUpJ0MM pic.twitter.com/8wBNGWJdVG — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) December 9, 2020

The gunfire that killed Nashville nurse Caitlyn Kaufman, 26, on I-440 Thursday night likely occurred btwn 6 p.m. & 6:30 p.m. She was on the way to work at St. Thomas West Hospital for a shift that began at 7 p.m. See unusual activity on I-440 Thur evening? Pls call 615-742-7463. https://t.co/9OVWugzast — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) December 4, 2020

Drake said the "major break" came after Nashville business owners offered a reward and a "concerned citizen" came forward Thursday afternoon identifying Hill as a suspect.



The concerned citizen gave information about the weapon and the gun was recovered Thursday night, Drake said. Ballistics experts found it to be a match to the scene, Drake said.

A coalition of Nashville business owners and entrepreneurs who wish to remain anonymous just posted a $50,000 reward for info leading to the arrest & prosecution of the person(s) responsible for Caitlyn Kaufman's murder. The reward total is now $65,000+. Have info? 615-742-7463. pic.twitter.com/9VEaIFVaQ4 — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) December 10, 2020

The investigation is ongoing and police said they are not ruling out the possibility of additional arrests.



Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back