‘Dancing With the Stars’ judge Carrie Ann Inaba says she tested positive for COVID-19

ABC/Eric McCandless(LOS ANGELES) — Dancing With the Stars judge Carrie Ann Inaba said Thursday via social media that she has tested positive for COVID-19.

“Hey Everyone, I have tested positive for COVID 19,” Inaba captioned her Instagram post. “I’m home with some symptoms and will be sequestering as per the CDC guidelines, resting and taking care of myself.”

In a video, the 52-year-old listed her symptoms, which she said include a fever, bad cough and “lots of aches and pains.”

Inaba said she has been following all the guidelines and safety protocols and still caught the coronavirus, urging her followers to take it seriously.

“So, this is a friendly reminder to be extra careful this holiday season,” she continued in the caption. “Wear your masks, socially and physically keep your distance, and wash your hands. Take care everyone. And I’ll keep you updated on my journey.”

“You don’t want this,” she noted at the end of the video message.

This news comes nearly three weeks after DWTS wrapped season 29 on ABC, which saw former Bachelorette star Kaitlyn Bristowe and pro partner Artem Chigvintsev win the Mirror Ball trophy.