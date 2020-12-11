Advertisement

US Navy searching for sailor from USS Theodore Roosevelt who may have gone overboard

Posted/updated on: December 11, 2020 at 5:53 am

holgs/iStockBy ROSA SANCHEZ, ABC News



(NEW YORK) -- The U.S. Navy is searching for a sailor from the USS Theodore Roosevelt who may have gone overboard off Southern California's coastline Thursday.

Navy officials said in a press release that the San Diego-based aircraft carrier started its search and rescue operation after a lookout spotted what they believed to be a person in the water Thursday morning.



Later, one sailor was unaccounted for during a command-wide roll call.



Three search and rescue helicopters and a rigid-hulled inflatable boat were launched, and the U.S. Coast Guard, U.S. Navy aircraft, USS Bunker Hill, USS Russell, USS Howard and USS Charleston are also helping in the search.



The USS Theodore Roosevelt left San Diego Tuesday ahead of its second deployment of the year, according to Navy Times. It is set to change its homeport to Bremerton, Washington, for an overhaul in the summer of 2021 and return to San Diego on Aug. 1, 2021.



Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back