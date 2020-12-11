Texas county gets trucks to hold bodies amid COVID-19 surge

FORT WORTH (AP) – A North Texas medical examiner’s office has brought in two refrigerated trucks to store bodies amid a surge in coronavirus cases. Nizam Peerwani, Tarrant County’s chief medical examiner, says many of the hospitals and larger funeral homes in the Fort Worth area have reached their storage capacity or will soon. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office usually has a capacity of 100 bodies. The office said each truck can store 50 bodies. For a third day in a row, COVID-19 hospitalizations in Texas surpassed 9,000.