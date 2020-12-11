Disney+ announces brand new ‘Star Wars’ projects; new films directed by Taika Waititi and Patty Jenkins

Disney+(LOS ANGELES) — On Thursday, The Walt Disney Company held a virtual streaming event called Investor Day 2020, during which it announced that nine new Star Wars series will debut on Disney+, which is now more than 86 million subscribers strong.

Disney had hinted about a “significant expansion” of the Star Wars universe, but even the most die-hard Mandalorian fan might not have predicted quite this many shows centered on that galaxy far, far away.

Lucasfilm head Kathleen Kennedy announced the new Star Wars shows, and two new films, an as yet untitled one directed by Oscar winner Taika Waititi, and Rogue Squadron, directed by Wonder Woman‘s Patty Jenkins.

As for the TV shows:

Ahsoka — A Mandalorian spin-off centering on Rosario Dawson’s former Jedi Ahsoka Tano.



Rangers of the New Republic — A series set during the events of The Mandalorian.

Andor — A Rogue One spin-off centering on star and executive producer Diego Luna’s Rebel spy Cassian Andor.

Obi-Wan Kenobi — A series centering on Ewan McGregor’s Jedi Master that takes place after the events of

Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith. And fans will be thrilled at the fact that Hayden Christensen will reprise his role as Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader



The Bad Batch — An animated spin-off from Star Wars: The Clone Wars centering on a group of specially trained clone troopers.



Lando — A series based on the early days of the swashbuckling smuggler who was played by Donald Glover in Solo: A Star Wars Story



Star Wars: Visions — An animated anthology of Star Wars tales from acclaimed anime artists.

The Acolyte — A series set long before the events of the previous Star Wars films. It’s descirbed as a “mystery-thriller that will take viewers into a galaxy of shadowy secrets and emerging dark-side powers in the final days of the High Republic era.”



A Droid Story — R2-D2 and C-3PO are leading this series based on a secret mission undertaken by the pair.

By Stephen Iervolino

