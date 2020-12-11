Advertisement

The Kardashian-Jenner family heads to Hulu

Posted/updated on: December 10, 2020 at 6:45 pm

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Yeezy Season 3(LOS ANGELES) -- The Kardashian/Jenner family is heading to Hulu.

The streaming service announced Thursday during Disney's Investor Day presentation that Kourtney, Kim and Khloé Kardashian, and Kris, Kendall and Kylie Jenner have inked a multiyear deal to create content for Hulu.

Internationally, it will stream on Star.

More details are forthcoming; new content is expected to be available next year.

Kim Kardashian West announced on social media in September that her family's long-running E! reality TV show, Keeping Up With the Kardashians, was coming to an end. The 20th and final season is expected to air next year.

"After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and numerous spin-off shows, we are beyond grateful to all of you who've watched us for all of these years — through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children," she wrote. "We'll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we've met along the way."

Disney is the parent company of Hulu and ABC News.

By Good Morning America

