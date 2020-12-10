Julia Roberts headed to Apple TV+ with limited series backed by producer Reese Witherspoon

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images(LOS ANGELES) — Oscar winner Julia Roberts is headed back to the small screen, this time for Apple TV+. Fellow Academy Award winner Reese Witherspoon, who stars in and produces The Morning Show for the streaming service, is producing a limited run drama series for Roberts, based on the upcoming book The Last Thing He Told Me.

Laura Dave’s as-yet-unreleased novel centers on Roberts’ character, a woman named Hannah, who finds a mysterious message when her husband disappears: “Protect her.” The message alludes to her teenage stepdaughter, with whom she has a complicated relationship, to say the least. Hannah must not only watch over the young woman, but also unravel the mystery of why her father vanished.

Deadline reports Witherspoon’s production company Hello, Sunshine is producing the new show, which was created by Laura Dave and her husband, Josh Singer, who earned a Best Original Screenplay Oscar for the drama Spotlight.

Roberts previously starred in the TV series Homecoming.

By Stephen Iervolino

