Winter Reading Challenge 2020 begins Monday

TYLER — The Tyler Public Library is hoping to get more people reading with the Winter Reading Challenge 2020. The institution is inviting patrons to finish 2020 by accepting the Winter Reading invitation. Those who accept will be able to log reading times and win incentives. The Challenge runs, starting Monday through Jan. 15. The launch happens Dec. 14, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. with many activities. You can register by visiting http://www.tpl.beanstack.org or click on the Beanstack reading log link at http://www.TylerLibrary.com. Patrons may register as an individual, family, class or group. Hours or books read may be logged beginning Dec. 14.