Advertisement

COVID-19 outbreak hits CBS Studio; ‘Mythic Quest’ set has second coronavirus outbreak in two months

Posted/updated on: December 10, 2020 at 2:42 pm

Apple TV+(LOS ANGELES) -- Variety reports that the Apple TV+ show Mythic Quest has been shuttered for the second time, after its Los Angeles set was hit with its second COVID-19 outbreak in less than two months.

The reported outbreak of 16 cases were reported at CBS Studio Center’s Bungalow 3 studio, where Mythic Quest shoots, in the beginning of November, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health reports.

The Radford Avenue studio complex has been home to four such COVID-19 clusters and 41 positive cases, according to L.A. County stats. The shows Why Women Kill and Call Your Mother, which also shoot at the facility, were temporarily shuttered last month.

A spokesperson for Lionsgate, which produces Mythic Quest, tells Variety that "several team members" on the Apple TV+ show had tested positive and are in quarantine. Calling the health and safety of its personnel the highest priority, the spokesperson insists, "We are following the extensive health and safety protocols we have in place..."

Ironically, Mythic Quest, which was created by star Rob McElhenney and his Always Sunny co-star Charlie Day, was one of the first shows to face the pandemic head-on. In May, when most shows were shuttered, McElhenney and company created its groundbreaking Quarantine Episode, for which its stars recorded themselves locked down, in character.

By Stephen Iervolino

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back