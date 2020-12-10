Rescue Crews searching for missing 78 year old man

FLINT — A Smith County fire crew was searching Lake Palestine Wednesday night trying to locate a missing man. According to our news partner KETK, a 78-year-old man was on Lake Palestine in his boat, but had not been seen or heard from in several hours. Teams were called out to the area of Eastern Hills Drive and Lakeview Drive in the Flint area around 7 p.m. It is unclear if the man had a medical emergency or if he is in danger.