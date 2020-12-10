Class to be offered by Alzheimer’s Alliance of Smith County

TYLER — The Alzheimer’s Alliance of Smith County announced Thursday, they still have limited entry’s for their upcoming Dementia Care Certificate class on the 16th. The organization notes that Dementia is not a specific disease, but an overall term, describing a wide range of symptoms associated with decline in memory. The course has scholarship opportunities available and will meet on the TJC West Campus from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The course is designed to give caregivers insight into the difference between Alzheimer’s and dementia. Contact Heather Adams at (903) 509 – 8323 or at heather@alzalliance.org.