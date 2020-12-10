Pride of Lindale secures State Title

LONGVIEW — The Pride of Lindale Marching Band captured their first-ever UIL 4A State Military Marching contest title on Wednesday. The drum majors stood at attention as the public address announcer declared the winner. “Receiving the trophy for first place, your 2020 Gold Medalist, and your UIL Conference Four-A Texas State Military Marching Band Champion, please congratulate the Lindale Eagles High School Marching Band.” See the celebration, by clicking the link. https://www.facebook.com/LindaleISD/posts/3845873728770158.