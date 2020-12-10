Advertisement

“I’m feeling fine” — Ellen DeGeneres says she tested positive for COVID-19

ABC/Randy Holmes(LOS ANGELES) -- Via a photo message posted to social media, Ellen DeGeneres said Thursday she has tested positive for COVID-19.

The 62-year-old talk show host shared the following statement: "Hi Everyone, I want to let you all know that I tested positive for Covid-19," DeGeneres began. "Fortunately, I'm feeling fine right now. Anyone who has been in close contact with me has been notified, and I am following all proper CDC guidelines."

Ellen didn't mention if her wife, actress Portia de Rossi, has also tested positive for the virus -- or what this means for The Ellen DeGeneres Show, which is currently airing its eighteenth season.

"I'll see you all again after the holidays," Ellen concluded. "Please stay healthy and safe. Love, Ellen."

The diagnosis caps a rough 2020 for the chat show host, who weathered allegations that staffers on her show were mistreated by now-terminated producers.

