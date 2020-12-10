Longview Sesquicentennial 2020 Gregg County Historical Museum Ornaments available

LONGVIEW — The Gregg County Historical Museum announced Thursday, that a limited supply of Longview Sesquicentennial and 2020 Gregg County Historical Museum Ornaments remain. The city of Longview has had limited celebrations, commemorating their 150 year birthday, due to COVID-19. The party started January 1 and most of the year long observances were canceled due to the pandemic. For more information click the link. http://gregghistorical.org/.