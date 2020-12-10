Nearly 250 pounds of marijuana uncovered in traffic stop

MOUNT PLEASANT — Two people were arrested following a traffic stop in Mount Pleasant. According to our news partner on KETK, Abisai Martinez-Coronel, 27, and Carlos Molina, 20, were stopped on Interstate Highway 30. During an investigation, officers found almost 250 pounds of marijuana. The Mount Pleasant police department said while working traffic enforcement, officers with the department Narcotics Division made the stop and discovered the nearly 244 lbs of marijuana.