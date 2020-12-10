YouTube Originals prepping global New Year’s Eve party, with Matthew McConaughey, Demi Lovato, and more

YouTube(NEW YORK) — YouTube Originals is throwing a global New Year’s Eve party with Hello 2021, a star-studded ringing in of what will hopefully be a better year, live from the U.S., UK, Korea, Japan, and India.

‘The online giant announced its “virtual New Year’s Eve event” will be a five-part celebration that premieres Thursday, December 31, and brings together, “2020’s most influential public figures, music artists and YouTube creators.”

Hello 2021: Americas will be hosted by Juanpa Zurita and Storm Reid, and will welcome celebrity guests including Matthew McConaughey, Demi Lovato, RuPaul, and Emma Chamberlain, among others, and will feature musical performances from Dua Lipa, J Balvin, YG, Karol G and Kane Brown. It kicks off on the YouTube Originals channel at 10:30pm ET on New Year’s Eve.

However, the celebration gets started long before that, with parties overseas:

Japan and Korea are 14 hours ahead of the U.S.; Hello 2021: Japan will feature celebrity guests, a quiz show element, and more, while Hello 2021: Korea will be hosted by Sechan Yang and Jesung Hwang, and includes artists like Balming Tiger and more.

Some 11 hours before the YouTube party starts in the U.S., Hello 2021: India will also feature a performance from Dua Lipa, and feature guests ranging from Bollywood superstars to popular Indian music artists.

The U.K.’s festivities start five hours before Storm Reid and company kick things off in the States: Dua Lipa, Anne-Marie, MNEK w/Joel Corry and Aitch & AJ Tracey will perform live.

After this “challenging year,” Susanne Daniels, Global Head of Original Content for YouTube said, “We look forward to closing the book on 2020 and throwing a worldwide celebration that our YouTube community can safely enjoy from home.”

By Stephen Iervolinp

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.