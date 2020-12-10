Viral TikTok ‘Ratatouille’ musical becoming the real thing — for a one-night charity event

Patton Oswalt and friends at the Ratatouille premiere in 2007 – Kevin Winter/Getty Images(LOS ANGELES) — With so many musical theater actors and fans sitting around with nothing to do because of the COVID-19 pandemic, what started as a gag musical on TikTok celebrating Disney/Pixar’s Ratatouille is becoming the real thing. Sort of.

Deadline reports that Seaview, the producer of Broadway shows including Slave Play and the Jake Gyllenhaal and Tom Sturridge production Sea Wall/A Life, has announced it will sell tickets to a digital charity staging of Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical.

The original production saw hundreds of people contributing to the project, including Disney Channel vet Milo Manheim, who contributed Remy’s Rap, some of which was shot inside a Disney park.

Some of the contributors’ songs are catchy indeed — although some, unlike Milo, incorrectly referred to the Oscar-winning movie’s central chef rat, which was voiced by Patton Oswalt, as “Ratatouille,” not Remy.

At any rate, the online event debuts Friday, January 1 at 7 pm ET, and will stream for 72 hours, with all tickets benefiting The Actors Fund to help performers in need during the pandemic.

“Finding new outlets for creative collaboration has never been more imperative than it is right now,” said Seaview CEO Greg Nobile in a statement. “We can’t wait to share what these remarkable creators have dreamt up which will now allow them to benefit other artists through the vital work of The Actors Fund.”

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

By Stephen Iervolino

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.