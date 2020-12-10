Gal Gadot says filming ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ was a “Family” affair

“Wonder Woman 1984” – © 2020 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. All Rights Reserved.(LOS ANGELES) — After a number of delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Wonder Woman 1984 will be released in theaters and stream on HBO Max on December 25, and Gal Gadot, who reprises her role as the titular character, tells Entertainment Tonight that filming the movie ended up being a family affair.

The 35-year-old actress had both of her daughters on the set with her, as did Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins, who has a son with husband Sam Sheridan. Gadot says they all became one happy family.

“Patty’s family and my family are really close — our husbands, our children — and we made sure to bring them all on set,” says . “And when we were shooting on locations, [the kids] were always there. They’re part of the circus, you know? We can’t do it by ourselves.”

Gadot says she also couldn’t have done without her Wonder Woman co-star Chris Pine either, who plays her love interest Steve Trevor.

“I couldn’t imagine doing another one without him,” Gadot says of Pine, whom she credits with making the first film a success.

“The fact that they figured out the right way to bring him back that actually helps the story,” Gadot tells ET, it was delightful to work with him again and it felt like coming back home, working with Patty and with [Chris] and with our wonderful crew.”

By George Costantino

