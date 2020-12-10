Report: ‘Spider-Man 3’ to include Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire and ‘Daredevil’ star Charlie Cox

Tom Holland in “Spider Man: Far From Home” – ©2019 CTMG, Inc. All rights reserved.(LOS ANGELES) — Just like the Oscar-winning Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse saw multiple web-slingers from alternate dimensions joining together to save the world, the upcoming live-action Spider-Man movie will reportedly tie together all three recent cinematic incarnations of the beloved superhero.

While Sony Pictures and co-producer Marvel Studios are keeping details tightly under wraps, photographic evidence is getting fans’ Spider-senses tingling.

While Spider-Man 3 is currently filming with current star Tom Holland reprising his role as Peter Parker/Ol’ Web Head, Slashfilm reports that Tobey Maguire, who portrayed Spider-Man in Sam Raimi’s early 2000s Spidey trilogy was spotted Wednesday arriving for a supposed costume fitting — sparking rumors that he’ll have a part to play.

What’s more, Andrew Garfield, who succeeded Maguire in the role in 2012 and 2014, is also rumored to return — as are stars Emma Stone and Kirsten Dunst, reprising their respective parts as Gwen Stacy and Mary Jane Watson. They’ll reportedly join Zendaya as Holland’s MJ.

The Hollywood Reporter has already confirmed that Jamie Foxx and Alfred Molina will be reprising their respective villainous roles of Electro and Doctor Octopus in the third movie.

But the Spider-fam aren’t the only callbacks who may appear in the new film.

If you recall, 2019’s Spider-Man: Far From Home ended with Holland’s Peter Parker being outed as the superhero, and accused of murder. He’s likely going to need a good lawyer — which is why it make sense that multiple fansites say Charlie Cox has also boarded the packed picture. Cox played blind attorney/superhero Matt Murdoch for three seasons on Netflix’s acclaimed Daredevil series.

Spider-Man 3 is scheduled to be released on December 17, 2021.

