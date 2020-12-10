Bet_Noire/iStock By LIBBY CATHEY, LAUREN KING and ADIA ROBINSON, ABC News (WASHINGTON) -- President Donald Trump is slated to hand over control of the White House to President-elect Joe Biden in 41 days. Here is how the transition is unfolding. All times Eastern: Dec 10, 7:41 am Biden to campaign in Georgia next Tuesday President-elect Joe Biden will travel to Georgia on Tuesday Dec. 15 to campaign for Democratic candidates Jon Ossoff and Rev. Raphael Warnock in their Senate runoff races, the Biden transition has announced. Biden's visit will come during the first week of early voting in the Jan. 5 Senate runoff elections that could determine whether Democrats or Republicans control the U.S. Senate. Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Trump-Biden transition live updates: Biden to campaign in Georgia on Tuesday

December 10, 2020

By LIBBY CATHEY, LAUREN KING and ADIA ROBINSON, ABC News



(WASHINGTON) -- President Donald Trump is slated to hand over control of the White House to President-elect Joe Biden in 41 days.



Here is how the transition is unfolding. All times Eastern:



Dec 10, 7:41 am

Biden to campaign in Georgia next Tuesday



President-elect Joe Biden will travel to Georgia on Tuesday Dec. 15 to campaign for Democratic candidates Jon Ossoff and Rev. Raphael Warnock in their Senate runoff races, the Biden transition has announced.



Biden's visit will come during the first week of early voting in the Jan. 5 Senate runoff elections that could determine whether Democrats or Republicans control the U.S. Senate.



