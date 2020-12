Scoreboard roundup — 12/9/20

iStock By ABC News (NEW YORK) -- Here are the scores from Tuesday's sports events: TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL Wisconsin 73, Rhode Island 62 Richmond 78, N. Iowa 68 Baylor 83, Stephen F. Austin 52 Texas 74, Texas State 53 Texas Tech 51, Abilene Christian 44 Florida St. 69, Indiana 67 Michigan St.at Virginia (Postponed) Sam Houston St. at Houston (Postponed) Robert Morris at West Virginia (Canceled) UT Martin at Tennessee (Canceled) Louisville at Wisconsin (Postponed) Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

