Texas agriculture head Sid Miller positive for COVID-19

DALLAS (AP) – Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller has tested positive for COVID-19. Miller has been critical of measures Republican Gov. Greg Abbott has implemented to help slow down the coronavirus pandemic. He was among leaders from the right wing of the Texas Republican Party who staged a protest outside of Abbott’s home in October. Miller was among an estimated 200 people gathered outside the governor’s mansion to blast Abbott’s executive orders, including a continued statewide mask mandate and lockdowns. In a statement Wednesday, 65-year-old Miller said he’d be quarantining at his ranch.