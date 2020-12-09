DPS troopers looking for man wanted for multiple felony warrants

GREGG COUNTY — DPS Troopers conducted a traffic stop just before noon Tuesday at SH 42 north of Interstate 20 in Gregg County. According to our news partner KETK, Brodrick Ryder, 36, was pulled over and fled. Authorities say Ryder is wanted for multiple warrants including a felony parole violation. Ryder has been arrested and charged numerous times for crimes dating back to 2001.

The man was later seen at a convenience store at SH 42 and FM 1252 at 6:15 p.m. Kilgore police arrived at the establishment but the suspect took off again. Ryder is expected to be headed to the Tyler area. He is six feet and three inches tall, weighs 195 pounds, and he was last seen wearing a dark long-sleeved shirt and dark colored pants. He is considered to be armed and dangerous. Members of the public are not to approach this individual. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911.