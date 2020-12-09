ETBU receives research grant from The Welch Foundation

ETBU receives research grant from The Welch FoundationPosted/updated on: December 9, 2020 at 4:52 pm
MARSAHLL — The Welch Foundation has awarded $90,000 in research grant funds to East Texas Baptist University’s Chemistry Department. The gift marks one of the largest in the department’s history. The school says, the purpose of the grant is to support chemical research, and to also provide an opportunity for students to study in a less structured way. The Welch Foundation is one of the nation’s largest private funding sources for fundamental chemical research in Texas.