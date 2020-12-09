Investigation continues into 2 early morning deaths near Lindale

SMITH COUNTY — The Smith County Sheriff’s Department has detained a person of interest in connection with the deaths of two people at a home near Lindale. According to Sgt. Larry Christian, authorities responded to the scene at approximately 1 a.m. Wednesday morning on CR 431. Authorities found one man dead on the ground and and a woman lying unconscious. She was flown to the hospital and later died. Officers on the scene, said a white pickup was still running and a man had run away. Spokesman Christian, said the investigation is on-going.