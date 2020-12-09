‘Pose’ star Indya Moore helps launch TranSanta initiative to provide holiday gifts to trans kids

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic(LOS ANGELES) — Pose star Indya Moore has opened their heart to launch TranSanta, an initiative to make sure transgender youth have something to celebrate this holiday.

“I didn’t have a chimney growing up in the Bronx, or in foster care,” the 25-year-old trans star says in an Instagram post, while wearing a festive sweater and Santa hat. “My friends and I want to make sure trans kids know feel like they’re gifts to the world — because they are!”

Moore explains that kids and other young people under 24 years old who are homeless, in foster care or in families who might not be accepting of their identity, can email transsanta2020@gmail.com to find out how they can fill out their wish lists.

On the other side, those “elves” willing to provide gifts for those kids in need can check out their wish lists at TranSanta on LinkedIn.

“We just wanted to show love and connect trans youth to people who love them,” says Moore, “because there are so many people who love us and it can be so hard to know that especially this year with everything going on.”

By Stephen Iervolino

