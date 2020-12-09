Kourtney Kardashian to appear in ‘She’s All That’ remake

Gotham/GC Images(LOS ANGELES) — It looks like fans will be able to keep up with Kourtney Kardashian after all.

On Tuesday, the reality star revealed that she’ll be making an appearance in the upcoming film He’s All That, starring 20-year-old TikTok influencer Addison Rae.

In an Instagram post, Kourtney, 41, is lounging in bed with a script in her hand. “Studying @hesallthatmovie,” she wrote as the caption.

The film’s IG account shared the post to their story and added, “Introducing Jessica Miles Torres.”

He’s All That is a remake the 1999 Freddie Prinze Jr. and Rachel Leigh Cook led rom-com She’s All That, with a bit of a switch-up. The original featured a male giving a girl a makeover but, according to IMDB, in the reimagined version “a teenage girl sets out to give a nebbish classmate the ultimate high school makeover.”

Kourtney and Addison seemed to have forged a close friendship over the summer, which they showcased all over social media.

Addison appeared supportive of her friend joining her in the film and commented on the Instagram post, “workkkkkkk,” along with a red heart emoji.

By Danielle Long

