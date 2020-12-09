COVID-19 numbers back on the rise

TYLER — NET Health’s George Roberts updated the Tyler City Council on Wednesday.”This is a team sport. We need everyone to make an extra effort to protect members of our family, friends and co-workers that are at risk for a tough struggle if they become infected with COVID-19. These people include our older population and people that have heart disease, hypertension, diabetes and obesity. Also, our hospitals are filling up right now.” Roberts went on to say,

“Now we are seeing the, we are calling it the post Thanksgiving Day rush. Our 7-Day rolling rate is 63.89. And again 63.89 per 100,00, have been diagnosed every day over the last 7 days with COVID-19. We call it substantial spread when it gets above 35. And again hospitalizations are a lagging trend of what happens on a daily basis.”

The 7-Day Rolling Rate calculates the average number of all COVID positive cases from the previous seven days. That answer is then divided by the population of the county, then multiplied by 100,000, and that final number is the 7-Day Rolling Rate.