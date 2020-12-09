Busy morning for Tyler City Council

TYLER — It was a busy Wednesday in the Tyler City Council chambers. The city government, as anticipated, covered an agenda full of topics, including a COVID-19 update from NET Health’s George Roberts. The city entered an agreement to finish Three Lakes Parkway between Old Jacksonville Highway and County Road 192. The cityy also announced receiving a rebate of $50,000 from TXU Energy as part of the TXU GreenBack Program. Keep Tyler Beautiful presented their Gold Star Affiliate award and highlighted many of the programs and projects they have implemented in the last 12 months. The city also announced receiving the Distinguished Budget Presentation Award for the 14th straight year. You can read more by clicking the link, and scrolling down. https://www.cityoftyler.org/home.