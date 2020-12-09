Merger of 2 Tyler institutions one step closer to reality

TYLER — The merger of the University of Texas at Tyler and UT Health Science Center at Tyler is one step closer to becoming reality. According to our news partner KETK, on Tuesday, the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges approved a plan that will interface the two institutions. The approval from the higher education governing board is “one of the last critical steps in a process that began last year,” in a statement issued by the University of Texas System.

If all goes as planned, the merger will officially take place Jan. 1 and UTHSCT will become an instructional site of UT Tyler while continuing as a hospital. The UT System Board of Regents will meet later this month to take action on implementation of the merger, the announcement said.