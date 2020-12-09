Advertisement

National Guard assisting Pennsylvania nursing home as COVID-19 cases rise

Posted/updated on: December 9, 2020 at 12:03 pm

By JULIA JACOBO, ABC News

(UNIONTOWN, Pa.) -- The National Guard has been brought in to assist a Pennsylvania nursing home experiencing an alarming spike in COVID-19 cases.



On Dec. 1, the Mount Saint Macrina Manor in Uniontown reported that several residents and staff members had either tested positive for the virus or were exhibiting new respiratory symptoms. As of Monday, an additional resident and staff member had tested positive for the virus, according to the nursing home's website.



State officials reported that 34 residents tested positive in a one-week period, according to ABC Pittsburgh affiliate WTAE.



The spike is attributed to indoor gatherings associated with the Thanksgiving holiday, Sister Ruth Plante, the operator of the nursing home, told WTAE.



Since March, the nursing home reported it has had a total of 138 cases of COVID-19. No one other than staff has been allowed inside the facility since the pandemic began.



The service members will not be assisting with resident care but will help maintain the facility, Plante said.



