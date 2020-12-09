Today is Wednesday December 09, 2020

Scoreboard roundup — 12/8/20

December 9, 2020
iStockBy ABC News

(NEW YORK) -- Here are the scores from Tuesday's sports events:

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE
Baltimore 34, Dallas 17

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Iowa 93, North Carolina 80
Kansas 73, Creighton 72
Tennessee 56, Colorado 47
Ohio St. 90, Notre Dame 85
Illinois 83, Duke 68
Penn St. 75, Virginia Tech 55
Rutgers 79, Syracuse 69
Tarleton State at Gonzaga (Canceled)
Nicholls at Baylor (Canceled)

