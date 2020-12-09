iStock By ABC News (NEW YORK) -- Here are the scores from Tuesday's sports events: NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE Baltimore 34, Dallas 17 TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL Iowa 93, North Carolina 80 Kansas 73, Creighton 72 Tennessee 56, Colorado 47 Ohio St. 90, Notre Dame 85 Illinois 83, Duke 68 Penn St. 75, Virginia Tech 55 Rutgers 79, Syracuse 69 Tarleton State at Gonzaga (Canceled) Nicholls at Baylor (Canceled) Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Advertisement

Scoreboard roundup — 12/8/20

Posted/updated on: December 9, 2020 at 5:20 am

iStockBy ABC News



(NEW YORK) -- Here are the scores from Tuesday's sports events:



NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Baltimore 34, Dallas 17



TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Iowa 93, North Carolina 80

Kansas 73, Creighton 72

Tennessee 56, Colorado 47

Ohio St. 90, Notre Dame 85

Illinois 83, Duke 68

Penn St. 75, Virginia Tech 55

Rutgers 79, Syracuse 69

Tarleton State at Gonzaga (Canceled)

Nicholls at Baylor (Canceled)



Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back