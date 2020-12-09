Texas reports more than 15,000 new daily COVID-19 cases

DALLAS (AP) – Texas reported more than 15,000 new daily cases of the coronavirus amid spikes in cases and hospitalization as winter approaches. The Texas Department of State Health Services said Tuesday that 9,028 people were hospitalized across the state. Last week marked the first time Texas surpassed a daily count of 9,000 hospitalizations since a deadly summer outbreak. During the summer outbreak, the state saw the numbers of new daily cases go just past 10,000 for the first time. Since late November, the new daily cases reported by the state have soared past 10,000 on several days.