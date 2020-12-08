Tina Fey, Hillary Clinton, Chaka Khan, Gloria Estefan & more let ‘Girls Take the Lead’ at star-studded fundraiser

Girls, Inc.(LOS ANGELES) — Girls Take the Lead, a star-studded fundraiser that first aired Sunday night, is now available to watch online, The event raised $600,000 for Girls Inc., which works to advance the rights and opportunities of girls nationwide and prepare them to be the leaders of tomorrow.

The event, hosted by Tina Fey, features performances by Chaka Khan, Audra McDonald and Annie Lennox, and includes appearances from Gloria Estefan, singer/songwriter H.E.R., Marsai Martin, Maya Rudolph, Wanda Sykes, Robin Roberts, Tamron Hall, Rita Moreno and even Hillary Rodham Clinton, who read the Girls Bill of Rights.

Many of the women women shared their experiences in entertainment and comedy, and also spoke about breaking down barriers and creating opportunities for the next generation of female leaders.

Of note, one of the participants at is Symone D. Sanders, who’ll serve as chief spokeswoman for Vice-president elect Kamala Harris. Sanders is an alumna of Girls, Inc, which offers programming and experiences to girls ages five to 18 in more than 350 North American cities. Nearly 80% of the program’s attendees are Black and brown girls.

By Andrea Dresdale

