Florida police find 3 men bound, beaten and shot in abandoned backyard

Posted/updated on: December 8, 2020 at 5:07 pm

kali9/iStockBy IVAN PEREIRA and RACHEL KATZ, ABC News



(OPA LOCKA, Fla.) -- Police are searching for clues after the grisly discovery of three people who had been shot in the backyard of an abandoned home in Florida over the weekend.



Officers with the Opa Locka Police Department discovered three men who had been bound, beaten and shot around 5:30 p.m. Saturday, according to the Miami-Dade Police Department.



Two of the victims, Osmar Oliva, 50, and Johan Gonzalez Quesada, 26, were pronounced dead at the scene, police said.



The third, unidentified victim was airlifted to a hospital and was in critical condition, according to the police.



As of Tuesday night, the authorities haven't named any suspect or declared any motive. They are offering a $5,000 reward for any information related to the case.



The investigation was ongoing, according to authorities.



