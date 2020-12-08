First round of vaccine will soon go to front line health care workers

TYLER — Local East Texas hospitals are preparing to receive, manage and distribute the COVID-19 vaccine internally for health care workers in the coming days. Our news partner KETK’s Frank Jefferson reports, “For the last several months UT Health, CHRISTUS Health, and other hospitals across the area have been registering their doctors, nurses and other medical staff so they can be the first people to get the vaccine. Now that the CDC and FDA have given the green light, East Texas hospitals are waiting to receive the medicine. They have specific plans to store it, control it and distribute it.” Many health care leaders say it will be spring before everyone who wants the vaccine will have access to it.