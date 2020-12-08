Man dies after Smith County wreck

TYLER — A Palestine man died after two vehicles crashed east of New Chapel Hill on Sunday night. DPS says the wreck sent Deandre Jones, 23, to UT Health Center, before he died on Monday. The wreck took place 1.1 miles East of New Chapel Hill. An initial investigation shows Jones driving through a stop sign and being hit by Daniel Quintero Ortiz, 34, of Henderson. Ortiz was taken to UT Health Center with minor injuries. The accident remains under investigation.