More accusations for former Longview Dr

LONGVIEW — A new lawsuit accuses a Longview doctor of fondling a boy during multiple medical exams in a new lawsuit. According to our news partner KETK, Matt Elza Hipke, 58, was charged with two counts of continuous sexual abuse of a child younger than 14, back in August. He was released on bonds totaling $1 million. The Texas Medical Board has suspended the license of Hipke “after determining his continuation in the practice of medicine poses a continuing threat to public welfare.” The lawsuit filed in November, is now the third against Hipke. The plaintiff, on behalf of the minor under age 14, is seeking $1 million in damages.

The lawsuit alleges during exams at The Adolescent Care Team in Longview, Hipke had the boy strip, and inappropriately touched him, among other lewd acts. During these sessions, the the lawsuit said no family member or other staff were around. According to the lawsuit, the boy was described as “frightened, humiliated, embarrassed, confused, distraught and suffered mental anguish, severe emotional distress, and psychological injury.”

The experience interfered with the boy’s “proper psychological and emotional development,” reads the lawsuit. Arrest affidavits released in August by the Longview PD accuse the doctor of inappropriately touching two boys’ genitals during therapy sessions. In the affidavits, investigators said that the boys claimed Hipke had them undress and rubbed their “private parts.” The affidavit recounts specific details the boys provided about multiple instances of abuse they say transpired over a year and a half. Since then, three lawsuits have been filed against the doctor seeking damages.