Carter says blood levels are critical

TYLER — Carter BloodCare is asking for help and in need of blood donors. On Tuesday, Linda Goelzer told KTBB, “When things opened back up [elective surgeries, etc…] things got really dismal. We have basically been in a position where the blood supply is so unstable… it is just almost insurmountable for us to be able to catch up with what hospitals are needing and the numbers of donors that are coming in to meet those needs. So, we definitely need all blood types.”

The United Methodist Church of Frankston has a drive scheduled for Friday in the gymnasium, where donors will be spaced more than 10 feet apart. The drive is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The church is located at the corner of Weldon St and Main S. For more information on the UMC Frankston drive call 903-876-2235. or click the link. https://www.umcfrankston.org/. If you cannot make the Frankston drive, but would like to schedule an appointment for another time go to http://www.carterbloodcare.org Or call (903) 363-0400.