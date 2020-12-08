Harrison County meth dealer sentenced to 17 Years

MARSHALL — A 27-year-old Marshall, Texas man has been sentenced to federal prison for drug trafficking crimes in the Eastern District of Texas. U.S. Attorney Stephen J. Cox announced Tuesday that Danny Brian Hernandez will serve 204 months in federal prison. Hernandez pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine in September of this year. Hernandez was a member of an organization responsible for importing large quantities of meth from Mexico and selling it in Marshall. The evidence showed he sold the drug to an informant on three separate occasions.