UT Health North Campus Tyler receives a top teaching distinction

TYLER — The UT Health North Campus Tyler has been highlighted and recognized for national achievements in patient safety and quality. The hospital announced Tuesday they have been celebrated by The Leapgrog Group as a Top Teaching Hospital. With over 2,200 hospitals considered for the award, it is widely acknowledged as one of the most competitive awards that an American hospital can receive. The Leapfrog Group is a national watchdog organization of employers and other purchasers considered “industry wide” to have the toughest standard-setters for health care safety and quality.