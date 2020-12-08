Fit City Tyler announces adjustments for LUET

TYLER — In 2010, Fit City Tyler was created to an epidemic of obesity and sedentary lifestyles viewed as the greatest threats to the health and wellness of the citizens and communities of the City of Tyler. On Tuesday, Fit City Tyler announced the ‘Lighten Up East Texas’ modifications for the 2020 Lighten Up Challenge. Due to COVID-19 the regional weight loss challenge was adapted to include this years entrants into the 2021 contest. Entrants in 2020 will weigh-out in April 2021. These entries will be automatically integrated with all of the 2021 entrants for the 2021 Grand Prize Drawings. If you did not sign up last year, you can do so in January 2021. More information is available by clicking the link. https://www.fitcitytyler.com/.