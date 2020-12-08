Boil water notice issued in Palestine

PALESTINE — The City of Palestine issued a boil water notice Tuesday for E. Palestine Avenue between Lacy Street and Martin Luther King Boulevard. Authorities say this is due to a water outage for repairs on waterline, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required the water system for the City of Palestine, PWS 0010001 to notify customers of the need to boil their water prior to consumption. If you have questions concerning this matter, you may contact Felipe Garcia at (903) 731-8483.