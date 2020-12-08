Today is Tuesday December 08, 2020

Paxton sues battleground states

Posted/updated on: December 8, 2020 at 11:37 am
AUSTIN — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is suing four battleground states. Paxton claims Georgia, Wisconsin, Michigan, and Pennsylvania exploited the COVID-19 pandemic to justify ignoring federal and state election laws. Paxton says the states enacted last-minute changes that skewed the results of the 2020 general election. Paxton says he believes the states flooded people with unlawful ballot applications and ballots while ignoring requirements on how they were received, evaluated, and counted. He’s now asking the Supreme Court to step in.

