ABC News By MAX GOLEMBO, ABC News (NEW YORK) -- Winds gusted to 70 mph Monday in California, fueling a new wildfire in Southern California. The Cornell Fire broke out in Ventura County on Monday afternoon and the fire closed multiple roads and a highway along with prompting evacuation warnings. The fire Tuesday morning is now about 20% contained. Elsewhere, in Northern California, gusty, dry, off shore winds, warmed to record levels in San Francisco and Sacramento whiched reached a record high of 73 and 74, respectively. On Tuesday, the strongest winds will be in southern California where red flag warnings and high wind warnings have been issued as winds could gust as high as 70 mph, especially near the inland mountains. Meanwhile, in the East, it's very winter-like with winds chills in the teens and 20s for most Northeast cities, and temperatures Tuesday will be several degrees below normal, mostly in the 20s and 30s. Chilly, below normal temperatures will not last in the Northeast, however, and by the end of the week temperatures will reach the upper 40s and into the 50s as we head into the weekend where it looks like it may be even near 60 degrees for Washington, D.C. Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Critical fire danger continues in Southern California

Posted/updated on: December 8, 2020 at 8:35 am

