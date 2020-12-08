Fred Akers, Texas coach who flirted with glory, dies at 82

AUSTIN (AP) — Former Texas football coach Fred Akers has died Monday at age 82, his family says. Akers twice led the Longhorns to undefeated regular seasons before Cotton Bowl losses each time denied them a chance for a national championship. He also coached at Wyoming and Purdue. Akers took over Texas after Darrell Royal retired. His first Longhorns went 11-0 behind Heisman Trophy-winning running back Earl Campbell. Texas again went 11-0 in the regular season in 1983. Akers was 86-31-2 in 10 seasons at Texas but was fired after a 5-6 finish in 1986. His family said he died from complications of dementia.