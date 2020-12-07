East Texas hospitals could receive vaccines as early as next week

EAST TEXAS — The Texas Department of State Health Services released a list of hospitals in East Texas, Monday, that could receive the COVID-19 vaccinnes as early as next week. The time line isl dependent on authorization for use in the United States. UT Health Science Center in Tyler is announced to be targeted for just under 4,000 doses. CHRISTUS Mother Frances Tyler, is reported to be receiving 975 doses. Additionally, 2 hospitals in Gregg County will also receive 975 doses each. Longview Medical, L.P. and CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Medical in Longview, will both receive 975 doses as well.