‘B.A.P.S.’ star Natalie Desselle-Reid has died at age 53

Posted/updated on: December 7, 2020 at 3:28 pm

John Shearer/WireImage(LOS ANGELES) -- Natalie Desselle-Reid, the actress who starred alongside Halle Berry in the 1997 comedy B.A.P.S., has died at the age of 53.

The news of her death was shared on her Instagram page as well as reported on TMZ.

"It is with extremely heavy hearts that we share the loss of our beautiful Natalie this morning," a post on her account read. "She was a bright light in this world. A queen. An extraordinary mother and wife."

"Her diverse career touched so many and she will be loved forever," the statement continued. "Naturally, we are grieving and processing this profound loss and we thank you in advance for respecting our privacy at this extremely difficult time."

TMZ reports that Desselle-Reid passed away after a long battle with colon cancer.

Fellow actress Holly Robinson Peete also shared the news on Monday in a heartfelt message.

“Just absolutely decimated by this news...Actress Natalie Desselle, a bright shining star passed away this morning,” she tweeted. “I got to know her when my mom was managing her. She will be so missed...sending out prayers to her children and husband. Rest In Peace, Sweet Girl.”

During her acting career, Desselle-Reid had many starring role in Black films, including B.A.P.S., Def Jam’s How to Be a Player and Brandy’s version of Cinderella. Other credits include Family Matters, Eve, Madea’s Big Happy Family, Set It Off, ER, and more.

By Candice Williams

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

