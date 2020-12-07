Attempted ATM theft foiled by Kilgore Police

KILGORE — Kilgore Police have given the “all clear” to residents following an incident early Monday, where thieves attempted to steal an ATM from the Regions Bank in Kilgore. According to Kilgore Police, one suspect has been arrested, and is believed to be part of an organized crime group out of Houston. A second person wanted in connection, was seen running North on the Trail System towards Stone. While he has not yet been caught, authorities believe he has fled the area, and the walking trails are believed to be safe.